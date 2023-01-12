UrduPoint.com

Tony Ashai Visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Mrs Tony Ashai, a wife of renowned architect on Thursday visited Lahore Fort and Royal Trail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Mrs Tony Ashai, a wife of renowned architect on Thursday visited Lahore Fort and Royal Trail.

According to WCLA sources here, during her visit she appreciated the efforts of WCLA in terms of improvement, restoration and conservation of old Lahore.

Moreover, a delegation of Ezumi (COO Toyota Japan), Toyota Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Toyota Pakistan CEO Ali Asghar Jamali visited Lahore Fort and the Badshahi Mosque.

The delegates were very happy to see the monuments of Lahore Fort.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Visit Wife Japan Mosque Toyota

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

1 minute ago
 Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in ..

Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in Fines for Discrediting Army - ..

1 minute ago
 Gold Tops $1,900 Per Ounce First Time Since May

Gold Tops $1,900 Per Ounce First Time Since May

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.