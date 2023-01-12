Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Mrs Tony Ashai, a wife of renowned architect on Thursday visited Lahore Fort and Royal Trail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Mrs Tony Ashai, a wife of renowned architect on Thursday visited Lahore Fort and Royal Trail.

According to WCLA sources here, during her visit she appreciated the efforts of WCLA in terms of improvement, restoration and conservation of old Lahore.

Moreover, a delegation of Ezumi (COO Toyota Japan), Toyota Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Toyota Pakistan CEO Ali Asghar Jamali visited Lahore Fort and the Badshahi Mosque.

The delegates were very happy to see the monuments of Lahore Fort.