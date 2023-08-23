Open Menu

Tool Kits Distributed Among Poor Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Tool kits distributed among poor entrepreneurs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration is committed to raising the living standard of people.

These views were expressed by Assistant Commissioner Rodkoi Fasih Ishaq Abbasi during a toolkit distribution ceremony held here Wednesday for flood affected persons.

The toolkits were distributed in collaboration with the World food Program (WFP) among male and female poor entrepreneurs of various villages in a bid to raise their standard of living and economically rehabilitate them.

He said that the administration was committed to prosperity and welfare of the people and every possible measure would be taken in this regard.

