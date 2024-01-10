Open Menu

Tool Kits Distributed Among Trainees At Iqra University

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A ceremony was held at Iqra National University Peshawar Campus for distributing tool kits among trainees of six months of Photography, Film Making and Fashion design courses.

The course was a joint venture of UNHCR in collaboration with NAVTTC (National Vocational & Technical Training Commission).

Dr.

Sheeraz Ahmed, Project Head of Iqra National University Peshawar was the chief guest at the event and distributed tool kits.

There were more than 55 beneficiaries, mostly Afghans as well as Pakistanis, who received the tool kits and were happy that now they can start their micro-businesses utilizing these toolkits.

During six months of courses, the participants were trained in their selected discipline and also paid a monthly stipend.

They thanked UNHCR, NAVTTC and Iqra National University for conducting these trainings so successfully and facilitating them in all respects.

