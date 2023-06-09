UrduPoint.com

Toola Welcomes Govt's Budget Scheme For Salaried, Pensioner Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Chairman Reforms Commission Ashfaq Toola on Friday welcomed the government's budget scheme for salaried and pensioner groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Reforms Commission Ashfaq Toola on Friday welcomed the government's budget scheme for salaried and pensioner groups.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the finance team has prepared a suitable budget for providing handsome relief to employees of lower and higher grades.

Despite the tough economic condition in Pakistan, he said that the incumbent government has presented an employees-friendly budget.

The people of the low-income group were suffering a lot from high inflation that has been reported across the world after COVID-19, he said.

He further stated that people belonging to all segments of society would enjoy relief in this budget.

Welcoming the budget speech, Economic expert Dr Khaqan Najeeb said, "It is a good step of the government for promoting SMEs and the agriculture sector."Ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that there was a need to lessen the burden on the poor masses. He said that labor and poor groups of people must have better health facilities in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about IMF, he said that the government has become successful after fulfilling maximum IMF demands through this budget.

