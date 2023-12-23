Open Menu

TOOP, Literary Platform Striving To Promote Artwork By Connecting Audience, Artists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Order of the Pen (TOOP), a literary organization is striving to promote artwork through serving as a platform for unifying literature and writers from across the globe by representing and acknowledging their creative talents.

“The Order of the Pen was established a couple of years earlier to provide a platform for literature aficionados and creative writers to learn, celebrate and share any kind of written composition,” says Noman, founder of the organization with an M.Phil degree in English Literature.

The organization not only provides an online platform for artists both amateur and professional but also organizes events for display of work and encouragement of artists, Noman told APP.

Within a short span of period, TOOP has attracted people from across the globe through the registration of members from countries including the USA, UK, Egypt, Australia, India etc.

TOOP has more than four hundred thousand members and the famous social media platform, Facebook, selected TOOP in its Community Accelerator Program 2022 amongst 145 other communities around the world, he added.

He said the organizers of TOOP have decided to expand its services on digital platforms to involve more artists who want to display their work in short filming.

Realizing promising work by TOOP, the National Incubation Center, Peshawar (NIC) recently incubated the organization in its 11th cohort. Since March 2023, TOOP has organized several events and art displays for the encouragement of young artists and literary enthusiasts.

In November 2023, TOOP organized an art exhibition at NIC Peshawar which was attended by a large number of artists including writers, painters, and poets.

Students from different universities were also allowed to display their work and prizes were distributed among distinction holders.

The organization also has a team of volunteers and ambassadors from 18 different institutes of Peshawar, who provide their services for holding different events and for improving work on social media.

The TOOP also offer cash prizes and internships to students who aspire to become an artist or become professionals in future. Similarly, they are also guided as to how to learn from their majestic artwork by displaying it on different platforms, Noman continued.

He said the management of TOOP wants to make it the world’s biggest literary organization giving representation to artists from across the globe and promoting literary work.

