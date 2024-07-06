Toordhair Police arrested wanted accused in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Toordhair Police traced the double blind murder case and arrested the accused along with the weapon and pistol, Police control Swabi told media men here on Saturday.

According to details, one Badshah filed a report in the Toordhair Police Station on July 1 that he along with his wife, was going to bazar on a motorcycle when Imran and Yasir opened fire on both of us with firearms in Ferozpur near Mian Dhandlar Tomb area. As a result, his wife was hit by bullet and died on the spot while he got injuries.

He said, District Police Officer Swabi Haroon Rasheed Khan assigned the task to Toordhair Police Station to arrest the main culprits behind the indiscriminate firing killing the wife of Badshah.

SP investigation Swabi Malik Muhammad Fayaz Khan along with SHO Toordhair Munsif Khan and the investigative team using modern methods found the real culprits behind the murder of Badshah 's wife.

On investigation, it was revealed that Badshah had committed the murder of his wife but fabricated a false claim and made a drama of firing attack. A false FIR was registered by SHO Munsif Khan. During a successful raid, the accused Badshah of Jalbai along with the murder weapon was arrested.

During the investigation, the accused revealed all the secrets. After killing his uncle, he ran away with his wife and got married to her, later he killed his wife and made a false claim to save himself.

Further investigation is underway.