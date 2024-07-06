Toordhair Police Arrested Wanted Accused In Double Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Toordhair Police traced the double blind murder case and arrested the accused along with the weapon and pistol, Police control Swabi told media men here on Saturday.
According to details, one Badshah filed a report in the Toordhair Police Station on July 1 that he along with his wife, was going to bazar on a motorcycle when Imran and Yasir opened fire on both of us with firearms in Ferozpur near Mian Dhandlar Tomb area. As a result, his wife was hit by bullet and died on the spot while he got injuries.
He said, District Police Officer Swabi Haroon Rasheed Khan assigned the task to Toordhair Police Station to arrest the main culprits behind the indiscriminate firing killing the wife of Badshah.
SP investigation Swabi Malik Muhammad Fayaz Khan along with SHO Toordhair Munsif Khan and the investigative team using modern methods found the real culprits behind the murder of Badshah 's wife.
On investigation, it was revealed that Badshah had committed the murder of his wife but fabricated a false claim and made a drama of firing attack. A false FIR was registered by SHO Munsif Khan. During a successful raid, the accused Badshah of Jalbai along with the murder weapon was arrested.
During the investigation, the accused revealed all the secrets. After killing his uncle, he ran away with his wife and got married to her, later he killed his wife and made a false claim to save himself.
Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security measures taken for Muharram: minister5 minutes ago
-
Interfaith harmony conference held at church6 minutes ago
-
Two POs arrested15 minutes ago
-
DCs told to keep check on prices of flour, wheat15 minutes ago
-
CS orders strict monitoring of flour, wheat prices15 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police rescue child who fell from bus15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony15 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths spurious soft drink factory15 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects PDMA head office for monsoon preparedness15 minutes ago
-
CJ PHC chairs meeting on Case Management Policy15 minutes ago
-
Rs9.7mn recovered from corrupt elements in June25 minutes ago
-
Rs.1.0037 billion fine imposed on 9,880 power pilferers25 minutes ago