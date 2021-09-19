Top 10 position holders of BISE Malakand honoured

DIR LOWER, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) ::Provincial Minister Shakeel Khan for Public Health Engineering said that the incumbent government was uniforming an education system across the country which would end the class-based education system in the country besides ensuring opportunities to the children to get equal status to excel.

He said this while addressing a ceremony which was attended by top 10 position holders in the Malakand Board with Provincial Minister for Public Health and Engineering, Zameen Gul, Chairman Malakand Board, Syed Saeed, Secretary Malakand Board and others were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Shakeel Khan said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to end the class-based education system that was directed the concerned quarters for introducing uniform education curriculum as the Federal education ministry in collaboration with the provinces was making efforts to introduce a uniform education system at the Primary level — both in public and private schools and religious seminaries — from the academic session starting in April next year.

As per plan, he said, uniform education would be introduced from class six to eight in 2022 and from nine to 12 Grades in 2023.

He said the Prime Minister wants the new generation to be fully aware of the life and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as "our prophet is a role model for all of us".

He said the new policy would not only improve the quality of education but also provide equal opportunities to all students. He stressed the need for capacity building of teachers for proper implementation of a uniform education system. The new system should be a role model for other countries as well, the Minister added.

Finally, he urged the people to cooperate in the government policies regarding COVID-19. Later, he distributed certificates and cash prizes among the top 10 position holder students.