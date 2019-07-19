Top AJK Baboo summons officials to review relief operation in calamity-hit Neelem valley

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chef Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana has summoned a high level meeting at Lesswa Neelum valley on Sunday to review the progress of relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit area of picturesque valley.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Disaster Management Authority, Secretary Health and Secretaries of other relevant departments and other high ranking officials will attend the meeting, it was officially said in an AJK govt Statement on Friday.

The meeting would also be attended by the members and representatives of Non-governmental Organizations; Islamic Relief International, ICRC, Summer Foundation, KORT and others.

The cloud brust in Lesswa village of Neelum had caused massive destruction resulting into the loss of 19 precious human lives, damages to over 67 residential houses, 34 shops, 3 mosques, 12 water mills and others.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government while responding the natural calamity immediately provided food, nonfood and other basic necessities of life to the affectees.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan who is in abroad remained in constant contact with the relevant authorities to effectively rehabilitate the victims.

The Chief Secretary also directed special instructions to the concerned departments for immediate efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.

Meeting will review the progress of rehabilitation work so far.