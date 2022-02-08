UrduPoint.com

Top Bureaucrats Discuss South Punjab Uplift In Virtual Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Planning Division (PD) of the federal government on Tuesday discussed various mega development projects for south Punjab uplift and required funding with the south Punjab secretariat officials for the fiscal year 2022-23 at a virtual conference on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Planning Division (PD) of the Federal government on Tuesday discussed various mega development projects for south Punjab uplift and required funding with the south Punjab secretariat officials for the fiscal year 2022-23 at a virtual conference on Tuesday.

The maiden online interaction by PD Islamabad and south Punjab officials with Chairman Planning and Development Punjab also in the loop, decided to further move ahead to initiating and executing mega development projects announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for robust south Punjab development.

They discussed a variety of infrastructure development projects from two-lane highways and bridges to supporting cattle rearers for Halal meat production, modern slaughter house facilities, steps for top quality seed certification and marketing, and enhanced export of kino and mango from Rahimyar Khan.

The bureaucrats from PD Islamabad and south Punjab secretariat also decided to register mango orchards and extend technical support to them.

It was further discussed to set up Halal Complex at Cholistan and Dera Ghazi Khan, besides fish processing plant, commercial fish feed mills, more upgrded health facilities and solar power projects in south Punjab.

The conference participants decided to finalize paper work on the new projects within a week and assigned south Punjab secretariat to provide data to planning division on south Punjab livestock, agriculture production, mango orchards, fish farming and traffic count on different highways.

Additional chief secretary south Punjab Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar deputed secretary P&D south Punjab as focal person.

Saqib Zafar said that rush of patients at Bahawal Victoria hospital in Bahawalpur was on the rise and asked officials to come up with a proposal of another big hospital there with a proper site finalized.

Secretary P&D south Shoaib Sayyid, secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, secretary Primary and secondary health Tanweer Iqbal Tabassum, secretary forests and fisheries Sarfraz Magsi, additional secretary specialized health Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, and secretary livestock were present.

