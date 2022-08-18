UrduPoint.com

Top Business Leader Tariq Sayeed Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Tariq Saeed, legendary business leader who also remained FPCCI president, on Thursday was remembered on his first death anniversary by the business community within and outside the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Tariq Saeed, legendary business leader who also remained FPCCI president, on Thursday was remembered on his first death anniversary by the business community within and outside the country. Late Tariq Sayeed led his group in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry which has been ruling this apex trade body of the country for last many years, said FPCCI statement.

QuranKhuwani and Fateha was also held at the Federation House.

Dua-e-maghfirat was led by Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi. The event was attended by good number of prominent business personalities besides participation from trade bodies of the country via zoom link.

FPCCI former presidents Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Zakaria Usman, Humayun Saeed, others former and present office bearers of FPCCI including Abdul Qadir Jaffer, Suleman Chawla, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Shabbir Mansha, Shaukat Omerson, Sultan Rehman, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Dr.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Haji Ghani Usman and Irshad Riaz were also present. On this occasion, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh paid glowing tribute to the legendary business leader who struggled for the promotion of trade and industry in the country along with welfare of of the business community at different businesses forums. " Tariq Sayeed nurtured and inspired three generations of trade and industry leaders," he recognized.Khurram Tariq Sayeed, son of late Tariq Sayeed said that his father always played role in uniting the business community and mobilizing them for the best business practices.

