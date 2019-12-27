UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Court Approves For Preliminary Hearing Govt’s Review Petition Against Verdict On Extension Of COAS

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Top court approves for preliminary hearing govt’s review petition against verdict on extension of COAS

Govt has said that there are flaws in the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding legislation on extension of army chief and related issues.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has approved for preliminary hearing the review petition filed by the government against verdict about legislation over extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Through the review petition, the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf asked the top court to constitute a larger bench and set aside the earlier judgment on the subject matter of Army Chief’s extension.

The government also asked the court to hold in-camera proceedings on army chief’s extension.

Before filing review petition, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem held a meeting with Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan in the Supreme Court for consultation. Later, talking to the reporters, Law Minister Naseem said that the review petition was being filed as there were certain points which were not considered by the apex court.

Almost one month ago, the top court allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the given the period.

The court summarised its findings after exploring the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution — which governs the army chief’s appointment, reviewing the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, reviewing the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954, and the Army Regulations (Rules).

In its verdict, the top court made it clear that, in case, the federal government remains unable to regulate the tenure and terms of service of a general and as a consequence of the army chief through an appropriate legislation by the parliament within a period of six months, "the tenure of the constitutional post of COAS could not be left totally unregulated and to continue forever" as "this would be inconceivable and amount to a constitutional absurdity,”.

The top court also held: “In case of such failure of the federal government, the institutional practice of retirement of a general on completion of the tenure of three years "shall stand enforced" to regulate the tenure of Gen Bajwa and consequentially his tenure as COAS, from the date of his promotion to the rank of general and appointment as the army chief, i.e. November 29, 2016.

In that case, "the president shall, on advice of the prime minister, appoint a serving general officer as the new COAS", said the verdict.

Earlier, the federal government prepared the notification for extension of COAS General Bajwa at least for six times and failed to convince the court in open proceedings on the subject matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Parliament Law Minister General Qamar Javed Bajwa November 2016 Post From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

11 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

11 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

12 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

12 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.