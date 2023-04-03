UrduPoint.com

Top Court Reserves Verdict In Punjab KPK Delay Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 12:19 PM

The three-member bench says the decision will be announced tomorrow but said that the time will be decided later.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday reserved verdict on the petitions challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court reserved its verdict and announced that it would be released the following day, without specifying the time.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, urged the PTI and the government to resolve the issue through political dialogue for the benefit of the Pakistani people.

Although the government requested the formation of a new bench to hear the case, the verdict was issued despite this. The Chief Justice emphasized the existence of constitutional machinery in case political dialogue fails, and noted that allegations are made because of political interests. He urged for patience and tolerance while acknowledging the pressure on the Federal government.

The lack of political dialogue in the country was also discussed, and if the federal government guarantees the holding of elections, something can be considered.

The ECP's responsibility is Article 218, but it does not allow the violation of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice also questioned whether the election date could be issued without consultation with the president. He noted that the Attorney General for Pakistan did not raise such an important question while getting embroiled in bench-related matters.

Before the hearing, the Attorney General filed a miscellaneous plea in the apex court for the reconstitution of the bench. The petition requested that the court dismiss the election delay case because of the majority order/judgment of March 1.

The plea further suggested that the bench might recuse from hearing the instant petition, and a bench comprising all remaining Hon’ble Judges of this court, who did not hear SMC No. 1/2023, CPs No 1 and 2 of 2023, may be constituted to decide the questions raised herein.

