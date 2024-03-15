- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Top court to hear appeals regarding taxes in utility bills, sugar price in next week
Top Court To Hear Appeals Regarding Taxes In Utility Bills, Sugar Price In Next Week
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up appeals on March 18, pertaining to the sales taxes in utility bills
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up appeals on March 18, pertaining to the sales taxes in utility bills.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the aforesaid case as per the cause list issued by the registrar office.
The top court would also take up regarding the fixation of sugar prices on the same date.
It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared that it was not the authority of government to set prices of sugar and other edibles. The Federal government has filed an appeal against the verdict of LHC.
Similarly, the top court would hear the review appeals of Textile Mills Association against the electricity load shedding on March 21. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would head three member bench.
Likewise, the hearing regarding the appointment of additional session judges would be conducted March 22.
Recent Stories
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation6 minutes ago
-
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance7 minutes ago
-
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service7 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers7 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week5 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises healthy mother is cornerstone of healthy society14 minutes ago
-
CM discusses proposal to issue of Kissan card14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's future linked with technical education: Shafay Hussain5 minutes ago
-
CDA chief suspends 18 employees over Rs 7 bln corruption scandal5 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders denounce Islamophobia as a threat to global peace, harmony5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to initiate think tank to boost healthcare systems5 minutes ago