Top court to hear appeals regarding taxes in utility bills, sugar price in next week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up appeals on March 18, pertaining to the sales taxes in utility bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up appeals on March 18, pertaining to the sales taxes in utility bills.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the aforesaid case as per the cause list issued by the registrar office.

The top court would also take up regarding the fixation of sugar prices on the same date.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared that it was not the authority of government to set prices of sugar and other edibles. The Federal government has filed an appeal against the verdict of LHC.

Similarly, the top court would hear the review appeals of Textile Mills Association against the electricity load shedding on March 21. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would head three member bench.

Likewise, the hearing regarding the appointment of additional session judges would be conducted March 22.