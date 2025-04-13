Top Diplomats, Experts To Attend Landmark CPEC Phase-II Seminar
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A high-profile international seminar on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to be held on Monday in Peshawar.
Organized by China Window in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) and the Higher education Commission, the seminar is designed to promote peace, strengthen regional cooperation, and raise public awareness about the strategic importance of CPEC.
A press release on Sunday said the second phase of CPEC is considered a cornerstone for Pakistan’s economic revival, industrialization, and connectivity. The seminar will provide a platform for intellectual exchange, policy dialogue, and collaboration among national and international stakeholders, while also highlighting the project’s long-term potential to reshape the region's economic landscape and global perception.
The three-day seminar will open tomorrow, with the first day featuring insightful addresses from prominent national and international figures. These include former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, former Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan Abdullah Hameed Gul, and former KP Inspector General of Police Syed Akhtar Ali Shah.
Veteran journalists with vast experience in CPEC and Pak-China relations—Syed Zamir Asadi and Tahir Farooq—will also be among the speakers.
Additional prominent Names include Dr. Talat Shabbir , Javid Iqbal Khattak (former CEO, KP Economic Zones Management Company), Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani (Director, IMSciences), and Prof. Dr. Gulzar Jalal (Director, Pakistan academy of Letters).
Ali Banfshehkhwa, Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of ZLK Islamic Financial Services, and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, will also deliver keynote speeches during the event.
Joining online will be Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Professor Li Xiguang—a renowned academic at the school of Journalism and Communication, Tsinghua University, and Director of the Center for Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies will also address the audience virtually. Professor Li is also a member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Public Diplomacy Consultative Committee.
On the second day, sessions will host provincial ministers, officials, industry experts, and stakeholders who will review the progress of CPEC over the past decade and propose innovative strategies for its future success.
APP/vak
