Top Diplomats of Russia, Pakistan Hold Phone Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke by phone on the initiative of the Pakistani side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Issues of cooperation in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus infection, as well as in overcoming the economic consequences of the pandemic, were discussed," the ministry said.

"Both sides emphasized the need, as the sanitary and epidemiological situation stabilizes, to resume full-fledged formats for bilateral cooperation between parliaments, in the interdepartmental trade and economic commission, and between the foreign ministries. An exchange of views took place on certain issues on the international agenda, including cooperation within the UN and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," it said.