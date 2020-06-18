UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Diplomats Of Russia, Pakistan Hold Phone Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Top Diplomats of Russia, Pakistan Hold Phone Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke by phone on the initiative of the Pakistani side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Issues of cooperation in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus infection, as well as in overcoming the economic consequences of the pandemic, were discussed," the ministry said.

"Both sides emphasized the need, as the sanitary and epidemiological situation stabilizes, to resume full-fledged formats for bilateral cooperation between parliaments, in the interdepartmental trade and economic commission, and between the foreign ministries. An exchange of views took place on certain issues on the international agenda, including cooperation within the UN and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exchange Russia Shanghai Cooperation Organization Coronavirus

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.