Top government, political figures inquire after health of ANP leaders: Zahid Khan

Central Information Secretary and spokesman for Awami National Party (ANP), Senator Zahid Khan Wednesday said that ANP leaders including Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Haji Ghulam Bilour are in quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Central Information Secretary and spokesman for Awami National Party (ANP), Senator Zahid Khan Wednesday said that ANP leaders including Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Haji Ghulam Bilour are in quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus.

He said top government and political figures including President, Arif Alvi, Opposition Leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, former Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Secretary General PMLN, Ehsan Iqbal, PPP leader, Farhatullah Babar and leader of JUI-S, Maulana Hamidul Haq have contacted Mian Iftikhar and Haji Bilour and inquired after their health.

He said the government and political figures also offered condolence to Mian Iftikhar over the death of his brother. Senator Zahid Khan said ANP thanks all those who called to Mian Iftikhar and Haji Bilour and enhanced the level of their courage in this time of need and stress.

He hoped that both the ANP leaders would soon be in the field to serve their people after making complete recovery from coronavirus infection.