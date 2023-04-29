Top moot reviews progress on ongoing development projects in AJK

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 09:42 PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) , A high-level meeting of the AJK Communications and Works Department(C&W) on Saturday reviewed the pace of so far progress on ongoing development projects of mass public welfare in various parts of the State.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq chaired the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister while stressing the need for timely completion of the national level projects directed the concerned authorities to ensure that quality of work was strictly maintained so that the people can reap the benefits of these projects.

He said that there would be no compromise on the standard and quality of work and any sort of leniency won't be tolerated in this regard.

Prime Minister also directed to bring the Shunter Kashmir Highway project on fast track.

Regarding the allotment of contracts, the Prime Minister directed to introduce E-tendering to ensure transparency in the contracts.

"Not only the highways department but other departments should introduce E-tendering to make the tendering process transparent", the PM said.

The meeting which lasted for more than an hour also reviewed progress on other development projects including Shah Sultan Bridge in Muzaffarabad, CMH Flyover, Kail to Taubutt Road, Rathua Hariyam Bridge and other C&W projects going on in different areas of the state.

The meeting reviewed the progress on different ongoing development projects under the C&W Department.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Noor, Additional Chief Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Communication and Works Zafar Mahmood Khan and Chief Engineer North and South Region.

