Top-notch Facilities Being Ensured At Parks: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Kann said that the divisional administration took concrete steps to ensure the provision of excellent facilities in parks during Eid-ul-Fitr.
During his visit to various parks on Eid day, he interacted with citizens to assess their experience. He emphasized the importance of public safety and ordered a mechanical inspection of all amusement rides while imposing a ban on temporary swings to prevent any hazards.
He also inspected cleanliness and security arrangements in parks. He also highlighted the meticulous maintenance of green belts and special arrangements made to enhance the overall ambiance of the city’s parks.
Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh and Director Admin Hafiz Usama accompanied the Commissioner during the visits.
They reviewed the available facilities at prominent parks, including Allama Iqbal Park and Arts Council Park.
The Commissioner issued directives to ensure landscape improvements, uninterrupted water supply and proper sanitation in all parks. He also instructed the activation of public restrooms and improvement of cleanliness conditions.
He assured that the administration remained committed to providing the best possible recreational environment for families during Eid. DG PHA also praised the staff’s dedication in efficiently carrying out their responsibilities during the festive days.
