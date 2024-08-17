Top officials in Kohat review performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting during which the performance of various district departments in Kohat came under scrutiny.

The meeting was attended by top officials from departments such as revenue, public service delivery, health, education, and civil defence, among others, focused on key areas including cleanliness, public governance, food price control, and quality control.

With a focus on improving public services and governance, the meeting aimed to identify areas of enhancement and establish a more efficient and effective administration in Kohat district.

