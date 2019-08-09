Top Pakistani Diplomat Confident That China Will Take 'Fair' Stance on Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday he believed that China would take a "fair" stance on his country's dispute with India over the Kashmir region.

"Pakistan is confident that China will take a fair position on the issue related to Kashmir," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Qureshi traveled to Beijing at a short notice on Friday for talks with its senior officials after India revoked the statehood and the special status of the part of Kashmir under its control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing that Pakistan and India should resolve their row through dialogue and warned against unilaterally changing the status quo.