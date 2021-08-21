Top Pakistani Diplomat Says Discussed Afghanistan With Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that he had discussed the latest developments in neighboring Afghanistan with the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

"Good to connect [with] FM #SergeiLavrov on #Afghanistan. A peaceful [Afghanistan is] critically important for Pakistan & region," Qureshi tweeted.

Both Islamabad and Moscow have worked hard to facilitate peace in the so-called Extended Troika format on Afghanistan, the minister added.

Qureshi also called for global economic and humanitarian support for Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.