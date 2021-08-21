Top Pakistani Diplomat Says Discussed Afghanistan With Lavrov

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that he had discussed the latest developments in neighboring Afghanistan with the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that he had discussed the latest developments in neighboring Afghanistan with the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

"Good to connect [with] FM #SergeiLavrov on #Afghanistan. A peaceful [Afghanistan is] critically important for Pakistan & region," Qureshi tweeted.

Both Islamabad and Moscow have worked hard to facilitate peace in the so-called Extended Troika format on Afghanistan, the minister added.

Qureshi also called for global economic and humanitarian support for Afghanistan.

Russia, on its part, noted the urgency of facilitating dialogue in the conflict-torn country.

"The conversation focused on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban [terrorist group, banned in Russia] came to power.

The ministers stressed the need to provide assistance, including within the framework of the Expanded Troika, in establishing an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to form an inclusive government, ensure stability, law and order in this country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations, including preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.