Top Pakistani Diplomat to Attend US-Taliban Peace Deal Signing in Doha - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit the Qatari capital of Doha to attend the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

The deal will come one week after the US and the Taliban agreed on a reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

"On this occasion [the signing of the peace agreement] FM Qureshi will represent Pakistan," Awan said, as quoted by Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster.

The event is also expected to be attended by Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from another 50 countries.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue

The most recent round of talks took place earlier in February, during which US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with senior Taliban members and negotiators.