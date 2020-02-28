UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Pakistani Diplomat To Attend US-Taliban Peace Deal Signing In Doha - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Top Pakistani Diplomat to Attend US-Taliban Peace Deal Signing in Doha - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit the Qatari capital of Doha to attend the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

The deal will come one week after the US and the Taliban agreed on a reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

"On this occasion [the signing of the peace agreement] FM Qureshi will represent Pakistan," Awan said, as quoted by Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster.

The event is also expected to be attended by Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from another 50 countries.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue

The most recent round of talks took place earlier in February, during which US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with senior Taliban members and negotiators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Geo TV Exchange Shah Mehmood Qureshi Washington Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Qatar Doha February 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New D ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

45 minutes ago

Belarus reports first coronavirus case

46 minutes ago

Asian markets slammed again as virus fears cause g ..

46 minutes ago

Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss st ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.