Top Pakistani Diplomat to Make Rare Visit to India for SCO Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to India in early May to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, in what is the most senior-level visit by a Pakistani official in almost a decade.

"FM's participation in Meeting reflects Pakistan's continued commitment to SCO Charter & processes & the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on social media.

The foreign ministers of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will meet in India's Goa on May 4-5.

India is also expected to host a leaders' summit in the summer chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been plagued by territorial disputes and cross-border hostilities in the contested Kashmir region. Nawaz Sharif was the last Pakistani foreign minister to travel to India for Narendra Modi's inauguration in 2014. Modi reciprocated the visit the following year.