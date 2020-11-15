UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Political Leadership Polls Their Votes In Different Polling Stations Of Their Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Top political leadership polls their votes in different polling stations of their constituencies

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Top political leadership of Gilgit Baltistan cast their votes in different polling stations of their Constituencies Farmer Chief Ministers Hafiz Hafeez Ur Reman cast his vote at Kashrote Gilgit and Syed Mehdi Shah cast his vote in Skardu city.

Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon polled his vote in his city Skardu while caretaker Chief Minister GB Mir Afzal Khan polled his vote in Jutial Gilgit.While speaking to the media at the polling station, he said that " He and Election Commission GB had fulfilled his promise to ensure the elections take place on time." Chief minister implored that "it is the duty of the people of GB to cast their vote for their leaders and select thorough gentleman,with good education and sound experience of national services .

Speaker GB Assembly Fida Nashad cast his vote GBA 3 Skardu.

Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf GB Fateh Ullah polled his vote in his constituency Juglot GBA 2.On the occasion he said that " He had Just cast his vote adding that it was high time that all of you came out to vote for Pakistan's progress,prosperity, and change".

PPP president for GB Chapter Amjad Khan and Farmer Deputy Speaker Jafer Ullah Khan cast their votes at a polling station in a government school Amphary Gilgit.

Overall despite slight rain in different cities of GB and snowfall in upper parts of GB the election witnessing a large number of voters making their way to their respective polling stations. No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the GB till 5pm.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Syed Mehdi Shah Mir Afzal Khan Gilgit Baltistan Progress Skardu Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

25 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.