Open Menu

Top Position Holder Of BISE Bannu Honoured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Top position holder of BISE Bannu honoured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi awarded top position holder of annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations held under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bannu.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Ahmad Zai Model School and College in District Lakki Marwat, where the Deputy Commissioner awarded Javed Khan who clinched the first position by scoring 1056 out of 1100 marks, with a prize and a shield.

The deputy commissioner also extended recognition and appreciation to all the teachers of the school by presenting them with awards.

Furthermore, awards were distributed to other students as well who had performed exceptionally well in their exams and achieved high marks.

Related Topics

Bannu Lakki Marwat BISE All Top

Recent Stories

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

48 minutes ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

2 hours ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan