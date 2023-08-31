Top position holder of BISE Bannu honoured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi awarded top position holder of annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations held under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bannu.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Ahmad Zai Model School and College in District Lakki Marwat, where the Deputy Commissioner awarded Javed Khan who clinched the first position by scoring 1056 out of 1100 marks, with a prize and a shield.

The deputy commissioner also extended recognition and appreciation to all the teachers of the school by presenting them with awards.

Furthermore, awards were distributed to other students as well who had performed exceptionally well in their exams and achieved high marks.