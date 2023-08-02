Open Menu

Top Position Holder Students Of Matric Annual Exam Honored By DC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Top position holder students of Matric Annual Exam honored by DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held to appreciate and honor the position holder students of Matric Annual Exams at Deputy Commissioner Office today. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa had invited Dua Fatima and Muhammad Asad to his office.

They had jointly secured first position in the matric annual examination 2023 with 1084 marks out of 1100. Dua Fatima's father Abdul Ghaffar had passed away while Muhammad Asad is the son of Muhammad Sarwar who is a rickshaw driver.

Dua Fatima is a student of Government Higher Secondary School Model Town A Bahawalpur and Muhammad Asad is a student of Government High School No. 1 Hasilpur.

Deputy Commissioner gave appreciation certificates and shields to the first position holders.

Deputy Commissioner also gave an appreciation certificate and shield to Sidra Akram, a student of Workers Welfare School, for getting top position.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmed Jappa has said that talented students are valuable assets to our country. Special measures have been taken to provide a better educational environment. He said that steps have been taken to attract students towards education and career counseling.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of school teachers and the school in charge. Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Sheikh Muhammad Aslam, Deputy District Education Officers, teachers, and parents of students were present on this occasion.

