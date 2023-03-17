Top position holders of Jashan-e-Baharan events call on SBP secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The top position holders of Jashan-e-Baharan Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Family Fun Race called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Budget and Accounts Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Zafar Abbas Lak and Salman Iqbal Butt from Punjab Athletics Association, Waqar Ali and Shahzada Butt of Punjab Cycling Association, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Among the prominent athletes who were present in the meeting were Sohail Amir Kathia, who won the 42-km Run Lahore Run Marathon, winner of female Family Fun Race Rabia Ashiq, M Ashfaq, Zahid Ali Imran, Razia Younis and Ghazala Muneer.

Speaking on the occasion,, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman said the performance of athletes in Jashan-e-Baharan Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Family Fun Race was outstanding.

"Our athletes performed brilliantly in Jashan-e-Baharan sports events and won huge appreciation from a large number of sports loving Lahorites," he added.

He said the events of Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Fun Race played a key role in earning a good name for the country. "The marathon event took place after a long time in which the talented and passionate athletes have demonstrated a wonderful performance," he said.

Shahid Zaman congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and his team for organizing the grand event quite successfully. "The successful athletes will represent the country in international competitions in future".

Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion said that our potential athletes have created history in Jashan-e-Baharan sports events. "Male and female athletes of different age groups have proved their skills at a bigger platform. Sports Board Punjab always encouraged talented athletes," he added.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide sufficient opportunities to male and female athletes to prove their mettle in future.