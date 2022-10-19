UrduPoint.com

Top Priority To Improve Road Infrastructures Of Tribal Districts: Minister Asad Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said it was one of our top priorities to improve the road infrastructures of the tribal districts

A delegation under the leadership of Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor met the Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood, said a press release.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Haji Manzoor Afridi and senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the minister said work on Peshawar Landi Kotal Bypass would be started after consultation with the people.

The participants of the delegation informed the minister about the concerns and problems of the residents of the Peshawar Landi Kotal Southern Bypass area.

They further informed that the locals were facing losses due to the construction of Peshawar Bypass.

To which, the minister assured them of all possible cooperation in addressing their concerns. "Solving problems of tribal districts and creating facilities for them are among our top priorities. We will develop tribal districts and do everything for their welfare."On the occasion, he also instructed the Peshawar Landi Kotal Bypass-related department to consult with tribal districts so that work could be started on the project. Mahmood was also invited by the delegation for a visit there to meet the locals, to which he accepted the invitation.

