Top priority to training of Investigation Officers & Prosecutors on modern lines: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday said the NAB accords high priority to the training and capacity-building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB's Operations, Prosecution, Training and Research Divisions at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by utilizing all its resources, said a press release.

He said training was an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

Javed Iqbal said NAB was an apex anti-corruption organization which had been assigned the gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. "This requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility,", he added.

He said NAB attached great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2020 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors, he added.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it was equally important that trainers were fully capable and geared-up to undertake this responsibility, he said.

Training Cells, set up at all Regional levels, were primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus, he added. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters will be organized by the T&R Division at NAB Headquarter.

The Chairman said NAB recognized the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. NAB accorded top priority to the training of its Investigation officers/Prosecutors , he added.

The Chairman said NAB was committed to eradicating corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bring the guilty to book according to the law. A state-of-the-art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB, he added.

He said the Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers andprosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulatedtime period as per law.