UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Priority To Training Of Investigation Officers & Prosecutors On Modern Lines: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Top priority to training of Investigation Officers & Prosecutors on modern lines: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday said the NAB accords high priority to the training and capacity-building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday said the NAB accords high priority to the training and capacity-building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB's Operations, Prosecution, Training and Research Divisions at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by utilizing all its resources, said a press release.

He said training was an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

Javed Iqbal said NAB was an apex anti-corruption organization which had been assigned the gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. "This requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility,", he added.

He said NAB attached great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2020 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors, he added.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it was equally important that trainers were fully capable and geared-up to undertake this responsibility, he said.

Training Cells, set up at all Regional levels, were primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus, he added. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters will be organized by the T&R Division at NAB Headquarter.

The Chairman said NAB recognized the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. NAB accorded top priority to the training of its Investigation officers/Prosecutors , he added.

The Chairman said NAB was committed to eradicating corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bring the guilty to book according to the law. A state-of-the-art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB, he added.

He said the Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers andprosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulatedtime period as per law.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau May 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

10 minutes ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

10 minutes ago

PIA loss dips by Rs 18 billion during last three y ..

8 minutes ago

Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.