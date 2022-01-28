UrduPoint.com

Top Quality Services Being Provided Through Sehat Insaf Card: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Insaf Cards as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The minister was chairing a meeting through video link to review progress of ongoing development projects at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) office here.

The minister said that such a large wide range of projects had been introduced in health sector for the first time in history. "We are completing record number of projects in the health sector," she added.

The minister said that Indus hospital had been added to the list of hospitals empanelled for the services through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. She said that the project with Indus hospital would be reviewed every three months.

Dr Yasmin said that all nursing schools had been upgraded to nursing colleges in the last year.

"We will increase male quota in nursing colleges from 10 to 50 per cent", she added.

She informed that currently a stipend of Rs 31000 was being given to each student at Nursing Colleges.

She said that courses on anesthesia, lab and operation theatre technologists would be ensured in all colleges. Special Secretary Development Dr Farrukh Naveed, Shahzad Leghari, Noor ul Ain and other officials were present in the meeting.

Later, the health minister reviewed key development projects and the project cost and ancillary matters were discussed with the Indus hospital team.

>