Top Russian, Pakistani Security Officials Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

Wed 01st December 2021 | 09:21 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf held bilateral consultations on security issues and discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf held bilateral consultations on security issues and discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said.

"The parties exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," the message read.

Patrushev and Yusuf also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between law enforcement bodies, intelligence agencies and military departments, placing special focus on issues of information security and the drug trade, as well as trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Pakistan.

Concluding the consultations, Patrushev emphasized the dynamic nature of ties between Moscow and Islamabad, the effectiveness of regular top-level political dialogue, and interactions within the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

