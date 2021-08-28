Top UK, Pakistani Diplomats Discuss Second Phase of Evacuations From Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed on Friday the second stage of evacuations from the Afghan capital.

"Spoke to Pakistani FM [Foreign Minister Qureshi] about the second phase of the evacuation to help Afghans who supported us get to the UK. We jointly condemned yesterday's despicable attack in Kabul. The United Kingdom and Pakistan will work closely together to safeguard regional stability," Raab tweeted.

Many countries launched evacuation operations, airlifting their nationals and Afghans, who worked for foreign missions, from the Central Asian country amid the military takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) of Kabul on August 15. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.

To date, the UK has evacuated 14,000 people, including 8,000 Afghans, according to the country's Home Office.