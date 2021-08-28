UrduPoint.com

Top UK, Pakistani Diplomats Discuss Second Phase Of Evacuations From Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Top UK, Pakistani Diplomats Discuss Second Phase of Evacuations From Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed on Friday the second stage of evacuations from the Afghan capital.

"Spoke to Pakistani FM [Foreign Minister Qureshi] about the second phase of the evacuation to help Afghans who supported us get to the UK. We jointly condemned yesterday's despicable attack in Kabul. The United Kingdom and Pakistan will work closely together to safeguard regional stability," Raab tweeted.

Many countries launched evacuation operations, airlifting their nationals and Afghans, who worked for foreign missions, from the Central Asian country amid the military takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) of Kabul on August 15. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.

To date, the UK has evacuated 14,000 people, including 8,000 Afghans, according to the country's Home Office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia United Kingdom August From Asia

Recent Stories

Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads t ..

Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward US

1 hour ago
 FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views o ..

FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views on situation in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Govt providing technical education, job opportunit ..

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman ..

2 hours ago
 Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

2 hours ago
 Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; ..

Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casua ..

2 hours ago
 Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 ..

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.