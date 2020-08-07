UrduPoint.com
Top US Lawmakers Voice Concern Over IIOJK Situation

Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Top US lawmakers voice concern over IIOJK situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Two influential United States lawmakers have expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the backdrop of abrogation of special status by the government of India in August last year.

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael T McCaul, its Ranking Member in a letter written to India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on August 5 noted with concern that conditions in IIOJK have not normalised one year after India's repeal of Article 370, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

