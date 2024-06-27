Top Wheat Producers Get Cash Prizes
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain distributed a total of Rs.600,000 among the winners of Punjab Chief Minister “Wheat Growth Program”.
According to the spokesperson here on Thursday,a cheque of Rs. 300,000 was given to farmer Muhammad Riaz of Kot Agha who got first position by achieving the highest yield of 65.405 maunds per acre.The second prize of Rs.
200,000 was given to Kashif Ali of Roras who was able to obtain 62.436 maunds per acre, whereas the third position holder Rana Maqbool Ahmed got a cheque of Rs.100,000 for producing 58.319 maunds per acre yield in the competition.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant Agriculture Sialkot Jawahar Ali, Assistant Agriculture Daska Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Assistant Agriculture Pasrur Sajjad Haider were present on the occasion.
