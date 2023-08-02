Topographic survey, rainwater management project kick starts at Ayub Teaching Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in a progressive move to fortify its infrastructure and bolster hospital security launched a topographic survey and rain management project here on Wednesday.

The ATH Medical Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed received a comprehensive briefing from the Maintenance Department Head Ameen Allah Ganda Pur regarding the Topographic Survey.

The project's foremost goal was to gauge the water levels within the hospital's vicinity and establish a robust rainwater drainage system. Such a system plays a pivotal role in ensuring the hospital's unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier healthcare amenities.

The thorough topographic survey, coordinated by an expert team of engineers and surveyors, focuses on evaluating the hospital's topography. Its purpose was to pinpoint areas prone to water accumulation and insufficient drainage during rainfall.

By dissecting the site's topography, the project aims to identify potential trouble spots and devise effective solutions for rainwater management.

Underlining this effort's importance, the Maintenance Department's Head emphasized, "This initiative aligns with our ceaseless pursuit of enhancing Ayub Teaching Hospital's foundational framework.

He further said that recognizing the urgency of water management, the topographic survey project will furnish us with invaluable insights as our hospital grounds have a well-devised mechanism for efficient rainwater management.

Through this collaborative initiative, the hospital seeks to substantially benefit its workforce, incoming patients, and visitors, emphasizing the significance of water management and protective protocols during inclement weather.