Toppling A Gov't Is Not An Easy Task: Shaikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:46 PM

Toppling a gov't is not an easy task: Shaikh Rasheed

Federal minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Friday that toppling a government is not an easy task for anyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Friday that toppling a government is not an easy task for anyone.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the all parties' conference of the opposition parties (APC) would be a futile exercise to achieve their set goals.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would smoothly complete its five years constitutional tenure and Maulana Fazalur Rehman's APC without the support of PPP and PML-N would remain harmless and toothless.

Commenting on the political leadership of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, the minister said that these parties had lost their position in the national politics.

He further said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership could go into the hands of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in case Nawaz Sharif refuses to return Pakistan, he statedMinister claimed that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not willing to return Pakistan as he is enjoying in London, while PML-N leaders are hiding facts over the health of the ex-premier.

Shaikh predicted that I am seeing Muslim League-Nawaz and Muslim League-Shahbaz in near future, and that difference in the PML-N will start to emerge at the end of the ongoing month.

