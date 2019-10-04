UrduPoint.com
Toppling Govt Through Protest Demonstration Not Easy For Fazal Ur Rehman: Shibli Fraz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz Friday said toppling government through protest demonstration was not easy for Maulana Fazal ur Rehman

The chief of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam - Fazal (JUI-F) was living in fools' paradise that he could derail the democratic set up with a 'march' towards Islamabad, he said talking to a private news channel.

The present government wanted to bring all seminary children into mainstream through reforms in educational sector, he said.

He further said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had always been doing the politics of personal gains.

"His dream to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through protest would never come true," he said.

