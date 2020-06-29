UrduPoint.com
TOR TMA Visits General Bus Stand, Wagon Terminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

TOR TMA visits general bus stand, wagon terminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Tehsil Officer Regulation (TOR), TMA, Mazhar Muzaffar accompanied by staff Monday visited General Bus Stand and other wagon stands at Fawara Chowk and reviewed the arrangement being made for the implementation of SOPs.

He also met with passengers, briefed them on face masks and safety measures and social distancing.

He also directed the bus stand and wagon stands managements to ensure cleanliness and safety measures to prevent corona and drivers to implement SOPs.

Citizens were requested to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent corona and urged them to cooperate with the officials of the district administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

