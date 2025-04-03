Torch rally held to protest against canal projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) On the appeal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Benazirabad, City Nawabshah organized a torch rally against controversial canal projects. The rally was led by District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, Engineer Mir Muhammad Sial, District Information Secretary Rashid Chandio, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, City General Secretary Atif Zaidi, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, City Information Secretary Asadullah Channa, People's Youth District President Asad Zardari, Divisional President Akhtar Rind, Lala Arshad Khaskheli, and Miraj Gopang.

The rally commenced from Shiraz Chowk and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club, where a protest demonstration was held.

The participants raised slogans against the controversial canals and demanded the cancellation of the project.

Protesters declared that they stand firm in support of Sindh’s rights and are fully prepared for any future protests, in accordance with the upcoming April 4th announcement by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They asserted that today's massive protest serves as a clear message to opposing forces that PPP remains steadfast, like a solid rock, in defending the rights of Sindh.

APP/rzq/mwq