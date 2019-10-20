UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Torch Relay Of National Games Arrives In Host City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Torch Relay of National Games arrives in host city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Olympic Torch Relay of the 33rd National Games of Pakistan arrived here Sunday in the host city after completion of the journey of the whole country.

The No.1 Ranking National Squash Player, Farhan Mehboob received the torch and then handed it over to Director General (DG) sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandyar Khattak during a reception organized near historic Bala Hisar Fort.

The Olympic Torch Relay of the 33rd National Games begun from the Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi on October 6, 2019 from where it reached Quetta and then after passing through Lahore and Islamabad reached Gilgit-Baltistan and on October 19 it was handed to the president of KP Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah at the tourist spot Naran and then it was received by the Olympian Boxer Captain Arshad Hussain and after passing through different international players it entered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The second stop of the torch relay was Abbottabad where it was received by Olympian Muddasir, who handed it over to Speaker, KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

On this occasion, a function was also organized at Jalal Baba Auditorium wherein the local singers of Hazara performed and then the next stop of the torch relay was Attock where the National Cycling Champion, Mohsin Khan handed it over to Squash legend, Qamar Zaman in the presence of Secretary, Sports, Culture and Tourism. Kamran Rehman, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman said that the holding of National Games in Peshawar is an honour for them and now the world should know that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Similarly, the DG Sports said that this time the theme of the National Games is the promotion of tourism and culture and they are ready hosting outstanding and exemplary games.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Squash Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Cycling Hisar Attock Mohsin Khan October Sunday 2019 Olympics From Government Boxer

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

22 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

1 hour ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

2 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.