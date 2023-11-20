Open Menu

Torching Of PML-N Office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders - Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema - to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders - Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema - to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema were produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the PTI leaders for investigations related to the case.

However, the court turned down the remand request and sent both to jail on judicial remand and sought a case record on the next date of hearing.

Model Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway p ..

Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support to diplomatic efforts for end ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ju ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Sh ..

40 minutes ago
 Young population's demographic dividend; says Gove ..

Young population's demographic dividend; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur ..

40 minutes ago
 Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health C ..

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health Center, Basic Health Unit

40 minutes ago
Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, acti ..

Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, activists: lawyers

40 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for 'dramatic' action to limit clim ..

UN chief calls for 'dramatic' action to limit climate change

49 minutes ago
 PU Library organises introductory programme of boo ..

PU Library organises introductory programme of books

49 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

2 hours ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

2 hours ago
 Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constan ..

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan