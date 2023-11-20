Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders - Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema - to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders - Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema - to jail on judicial remand in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema were produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the PTI leaders for investigations related to the case.

However, the court turned down the remand request and sent both to jail on judicial remand and sought a case record on the next date of hearing.

Model Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.