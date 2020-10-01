Torghar land dispute: SCJ allows Gujjar tribe to harvest standing wheat crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The court of Senior Civil Judge (SCJ) Torghar Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Thursday allowed the Gujjar tribe to harvest standing crops of Wheat and grass from the disputed land where earlier the court banned the activity of both the Akazai and Gujjar tribes.

Gujjar tribe filed a petition in the court for grant of permission for harvesting standing wheat crop with the plea that the disputed land was in their possession for the last so many decades and they were sowing the crops in the same area, before the ban they have cultivated Wheat crop now which is ready for reaping.

Under section 145 Torghar police restricted the entry and activity of both tribes in disputed land where Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah after hearing the arguments of both sides allowed the Gujjar tribe to harvest the standing crop to avoid loss.

In the last decade land dispute between Gujjar and Akazai tribes situation remained sulky wherein 2019 Deputy Commissioner imposed section 144 in the district ban public gathering, display of arms and grass cutting after the rumors of an armed clash between the two tribes.

Police also established a joint check post at Morta Akazai to monitor the situation and avoid any untoward situation between the tribes.

Both tribes have been confronting each other and have lost several people in clashes over land measuring thousands of Kanals in Torghar which was previously a tribal territory of Mansehra district.

Earlier, many Jirgas of Akazai and Gujjar tribe elders held to resolve the grave concerns of both tribes and reconciliation between the rival tribes after which the people of both sides hugged each other.