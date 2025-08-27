Torghar to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet with seerat conference, milad

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of the provincial government, District Torghar will mark the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet with a series of grand celebrations, including a Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, Milad gatherings, Naat competitions, and Quran recitation contests.

A high-level meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance & Planning Ali Sher Khan reviewed arrangements for the upcoming events.

The session was attended by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), District education Officers (male and female), TMO, Additional Director Local Government, District Youth Officer, and representatives of other departments.

The ADC stressed that the historic occasion will be observed with utmost devotion and respect, aiming to acquaint the younger generation with the noble teachings of the Prophet.

He directed all departments to organize programs at both district and tehsil levels and ensure active public participation.

It was decided that government and private institutions across Torghar will host events, including Seerat conferences, Naat sessions, and speech competitions in schools and colleges, while mosques, community halls and public venues will also feature special gatherings.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ADC instructed all departments to finalize and submit their plans promptly to the district administration so that the blessed celebrations can be held in a befitting manner across the district.