Torkham Border Closed For Pedestrians For Three Days
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 07:24 PM
The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan would remain closed for three days, said border officials on Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan would remain closed for three days, said border officials on Friday.
Torkham border will be closed from May 17 to 19 for pedestrian movement.
However, the border would remain open for freight vehicles for import and export of goods, he added.
The officials, while informing about the reason for border closure, said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration department was moving its operation system to a new office.
The Torkham border will reopen for pedestrian movement from Monday.
