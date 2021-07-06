Torkham border closed to contain coronavirus spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The border authorities on Tuesday sealed Pak-Afghan border at Torkham in Landikotal Tehsil of Khyber district to contain possible spread of coronavirus.

The authorities said the border was closed on the directive of Federal Interior Minister, Shiekh Rashid Ahmad and all kinds of immigrations and cross- border movement would remain banned at Torkham Border, said a statement issued here.

The authorities further said the border would remain close till issuance of new guidelines by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), adding, during the period no one would be allowed to cross the border from both sides. The ban would also be applied on people stranded on both sides of the border for any reason.