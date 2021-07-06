Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to Corona

(@fidahassanain)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says border crossing shut down on directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) The Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan was closed due to COVID-19, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said the border crossing shut down on directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“The Torkham border crossing will remain closed till further orders from the NCOC.”

Earlier on May 5, Pakistan had sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding the transmission of new variants of the coronavirus to the country.

“The routes to the border have been completely sealed,” border sources had said.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) competent authorities had taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.