Torkham border not closed: Authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The authorities at Torkham Border Wednesday said the border was opened for crossings and all kinds of trade activities as no such notification regarding closure of the border was received so far.

The authorities said activities on both sides of the border were underway and trade vehicles were allowed to cross the border from both sides.

The vehicle clearance process was also underway at the border, the authorities said adding there was no reality in reports that the border has been closed.

However, the authorities said as soon as any notification for closure of the border was received, it will be closed till further orders.