Torkham border opened for Afghans; 2.2m families to get Rs 18,000 relief assistance: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a meeting of Task Force was informed here Monday that Torkham border point between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been opened for four days from April 6 to 9 for return of Afghans to their country.

KP Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told in a media briefing here after the meeting that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan while chairing the meeting said all facilities should be provided to Afghan nationals in the return to their country in the wake of corona pandemic.

The Home Secretary told the meeting that all facilities have already been provided while the return of Afghans was also being monitored on the border point.

The meeting was informed that as many as 2.2 million families of the province would be given Rs 12,000 each as four months relief assistance in the first phase under "Ehsas Programme" of the Federal government while in second phase Rs 6,000 payment would be made to each family as relief assistance from the provincial government.

He said CM Mahmood Khan has approved Rs 1.2 billion special Zakat fund for 100,000 deserving families of the province under which each family would be give Rs 12,000 assistance.

Ajmal said the Chief Minister issued directives regarding provision of special care to 5300 persons of Tablighi Jammat currently staying in quarantine due to corona diagnostic in some persons.

The CM directed to ensure timely screening and testing of all the persons against coronavirus so that they could return to their homes at earliest, until then he said all the persons would be treated as guests.

The CM urged members of Tablighi Jammat to adopt all precautionary measures including social distancing during their meetings and other activities.

Ajmal said that out of 5300, 70 percent persons of Tablighi Jammat were from other provinces while 310 were foreigners.

Regarding relief package the meeting was briefed by Home Secretary and Relief Department and it was informed that orders of various equipments and gadgets including masks, gloves, protective kits and others have started receiving and being sent to district governments.

The CM directed to ensure provision of protective kits to all frontline workers on priority basis besides provision of relief package to persons staying at quarantine centres.

The CM highly appreciated medical staff and frontline workers in war against corona pandemic and expressed hope that with the efforts of all these frontline staff corona would be defeated.

The meeting was told that after 33 new confirmed cases of corona the number of cases climbed to 405. So far 16 causalities were reported while 1204 cases were found negative.

The meeting was attended by KP Health Minister, Corp Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary Health and other high officials of different departments.