UrduPoint.com

Torkham Border Opened For Pedestrians On Temporary Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Torkham border opened for pedestrians on temporary basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pak-Afghanistan border crossing point at Torkham was opened on temporary basis to facilitate the travelers stranded on both sides.

Official sources told on Friday that the decision to open the border for trucks and trade purposes had not been reached yet.

Pak Afghan Friendship Hospital was also opened for patients after resuming of the pedestrian movement on crossing point at Torkham border.

The decision to open Torkham border on temporary basis has been taken in a meeting between concerned authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Border

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted ..

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

23 minutes ago
 US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

1 hour ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.