Torkham border opened for pedestrians on temporary basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pak-Afghanistan border crossing point at Torkham was opened on temporary basis to facilitate the travelers stranded on both sides.

Official sources told on Friday that the decision to open the border for trucks and trade purposes had not been reached yet.

Pak Afghan Friendship Hospital was also opened for patients after resuming of the pedestrian movement on crossing point at Torkham border.

The decision to open Torkham border on temporary basis has been taken in a meeting between concerned authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.